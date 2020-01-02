4,645 Units Of Kia Seltos Sold In December 2019, Down By 67%

While the dispatch of Kia Seltos saw a huge dip in December 2019 due to a production cut in last month of the year, its prices will see a substantial increase from this month

Kia Seltos has been a blockbuster like none other. The compact SUV, which was launched in August 2019, has been very quick to become the highest-selling SUV of the country by outclassing everything from the Maruti Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai Creta. However, sales of the new offering took a major hit last month, which was due to the carmaker cutting down on production as buyers tend to opt for the next year model in the last month of every year.

In December 2019, the Kia only dispatched 4,645 units of Seltos. This is a huge 67% drop from the 14,005 units dispatched in November 2019. Even in October last month, the small SUV could easily manage a five-digit figure with 12,854 unit sales.

The quick success of the Kia Seltos isn’t surprising as the new model has enough going in its favour. The Seltos offers powerful engine options, an automatic transmission choice, class-leading features and attractive design. Moreover, the decent build quality and the premium ambience have also worked in favour of this SUV.

Also, the Kia Seltos recently received a full 5-star rating in the crash test conducted by ANCAP. The high score hints at the robust built of the new offering. In another update, it also recently emerged that prices of the Seltos will be revised starting this month. While the exact price increase is yet to be announced, the carmaker has told its dealership partners that the cost of all variants would see a ‘substantial increase’.

Currently, the Kia Seltos is available in a price range of Rs 9.69-16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, soon, the company is expected to announce revised pricing, which will be levied on all models delivered after December 31, 2019. The company has said that the initial price was launched as an introductory offer.

The Kia Seltos has been available with three engine options to choose from. These include- 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol option offers 115 PS and 144 Nm, while transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT.

The diesel option offers 115 PS and 250 Nm along with 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission choices. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol option offers 140 PS and 242 Nm. It’s available with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission options.