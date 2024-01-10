4 Upcoming Toyota SUVs In India – Taisor To 7-Seater Corolla

Toyota is set to introduce 4 new SUVs in the Indian market in the coming 18 months; Maruti Fronx-based Taisor, Fortuner Hybrid, 7-seater Hyryder and Corolla Cross SUV

Riding the wave of SUVs, Toyota is working on a slew of new models for the Indian market. Well-known for its reliability, Innova Hycross, Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Fortuner are currently the major volume generators for the Japanese carmaker. In order to further expand its portfolio, 4 new SUVs are in the pipeline for the Indian market. Let’s have a look at 4 upcoming Toyota SUVs in India.

1. Toyota Taisor

Toyota will kick off the year 2024 with the launch of Taisor which will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Essentially a rebadged model, the coupe-SUV will have some design differentiation for a refreshed appeal. It will share the underpinning and powertrain with the Fronx comprising of the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol as well as CNG fuel option. Expect Toyota to charge a slight premium in terms of pricing and it will debut in the first quarter of 2024.

2. New 7-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing a three-row version of the Grand Vitara. Codenamed Y17, the SUV will continue with the familiar underpinnings, however, expect some changes to the dimensions to accommodate an extra row of seats. Much like the Grand Vitara-Hyryder duo, the Y17 will also spawn a Toyota counterpart in the form of a 7-seater Hyryder.

As per the reports, this SUV will be manufactured by Maruti in its new Karkhoda plant and supplied to Toyota. The 7-seater Hyryder is expected to debut sometime in the year 2025 and will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

3. Toyota Corolla SUV

A new SUV for the Indian market based on the Toyota Corolla Cross sold overseas is in the pipeline. As per the reports, the upcoming three-row SUV will use the powertrain from the Innova Hycross MPV comprising of the 2.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine putting out 172 bhp and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powerhouse good enough for 184 bhp.

The upcoming Toyota SUV will be based on modular TNGA-C architecture. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Meridian in India. The new SUV will be positioned above the 7-seater Hyryder in the brand’s line-up.

4. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid

The mild hybrid version of the Toyota Hilux is already available in the global markets and the Fortuner will receive the same treatment sooner rather than later. Expected to be introduced in markets like India, the mild hybrid diesel mill will be more fuel efficient and more powerful as well.