4 Upcoming Skoda Cars In India: New Compact SUV, Enyaq iV & More

Skoda Auto India is set to launch a slew of new cars in the Indian market; new compact SUV, Enyaq iV, new Octavia and Superb are on the cards

Skoda Auto India recently revealed its future expansion plans for the Indian market. Claiming big on localisation, the Czech carmaker is ready to introduce multiple new models in the Indian market fuelled by fresh investment and production expansion targets. So, let’s have a look at the 4 new upcoming Skoda cars in India.

1. New Skoda Compact SUV

Set for a debut next year i.e. March 2025, the upcoming Skoda compact SUV will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that currently underpins other India 2.0 program models in the Skoda and Volkswagen portfolio. The sub-4-meter SUV will carry forward the company’s latest design direction with the typical SUVish stance. Expect the compact SUV to be powered by the familiar 1.0 litre 3-cylinder TSI engine putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

2. Skoda Enyaq iV

The first electric car for Skoda in the Indian market will go on sale in the coming months. Initially, the EV will be sold in India via the CBU route and it will rival the likes of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 as well as Volvo XC40 Recharge in the country. Based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB born-electric platform, the test mule of the Enyaq iV has already been spotted on Indian roads. In terms of powertrain, we expect to get the top-spec 80x version in the domestic market with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

3. New Skoda Superb

The next-gen model of the Skoda Superb has already made its international debut. The current-gen model is expected to make a comeback in India and it will be sold as a CBU unit. The sedan will be powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is updated for BS 6.2 emission norms, paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. While this could be just a stop-gap arrangement, the new-gen model will likely debut sometime this year in India. The new-gen Skoda Superb features an all-new exterior and interior design along with a host of other updates.

4. New Skoda Octavia

The latest generation of the Skoda Octavia recently got a mid-life facelift update internationally. While the exact launch timeline of the new Octavia is not confirmed, rumours suggest that the Czech carmaker could bring the sporty Octavia RS-iV to the Indian market. Based on the latest fourth-gen Octavia, the performance-oriented RS-iV version will be sold in India via the CBU route.

The sedan will be powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 116 bhp electric motor, producing a combined power output of 245 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, Skoda can also bring the regular 2024 Octavia Facelift to the domestic market. While these are just speculation, we will have to wait till the company makes an official announcement.