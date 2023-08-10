4 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes This Year In India

Royal Enfield is set to launch a variety of new motorcycles this year; From the much-awaited Himalayan 450 to a new 650cc twin-cylinder bike, here’s everything on the RE’s cards

Royal Enfield has mastered the art of timely introducing new models and we have already witnessed the launch of some very exciting bikes this year in the Indian market. To further up the ante, the Indian classic bike manufacturer has a slew of new models lined up for the country and we expect them to launch in the coming months. Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming Royal Enfield bike this year.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield has been working on the new-generation Himalayan for a very long time and the wait will soon be over as the adventure motorcycle will likely debut next month i.e. September 2023. It will be powered by the new 450cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, putting out an estimated power output of 35 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of equipment, an all LED lighting setup, 21-inch wire-spoke rims, a new instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, dual channel ABS with a switchable rear unit and USD forks at the front amongst others will be a part of the package.

2. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The new-gen Bullet 350 is on its way and it will be launched on 30th August. Royal Enfield has awarded the updated Bullet with its latest J-platform 350cc engine which is already doing its duty in the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. Apart from this, there will be noticeable changes to its design while the overall appeal will remain the same to maintain the Bullet’s retro charm.

3. Royal Enfield Bobber 350

A new bike based on the Classic 350 was recently spotted testing on the Indian roads and it is believed to be the upcoming Bobber 350. Despite being based on the Classic, an all-new raised Ape Hanger type handlebar, round headlamp, teardrop design fuel tank, dual split floating seat, a prominent tyre hugger with the number plate mounted on it and front set foot pegs are some of its differentiating elements. The Royal Enfield Bobber 350 will be powered by the familiar 349cc J-series single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine and if everything goes right, we could see the bike rolling on Indian roads by the end of this year.

4. One New 650cc Royal Enfield Bike

Royal Enfield will likely debut a new 650cc bike at the EICMA 2023 and it is expected to be the new Scrambler 650 which has already been spied multiple times on the Indian tarmac. The market launch will happen sometime in early 2024 and it will use the same underpinnings as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Scrambler 650 will draw power from the familiar 648cc parallel twin engine, good enough to churn out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield could play around with the engine tuning as well as gear ratios to better suit the bike’s scrambler identity.