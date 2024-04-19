4 Upcoming Renault-Nissan SUVs To Get 2 Petrol Engines In India

The two upcoming Renault and as many Nissan SUVs will be equipped with 1.0L and 1.3L turbo petrol engines reportedly

Renault and Nissan recently unveiled plans to launch new vehicles in India. Among them is the all-new Duster, along with its Nissan counterpart and they will be followed by their respective seven-seater counterparts. The midsize five-seater SUVs are bound to launch next year while their three-row siblings will arrive in 2026.

According to a recent report, each SUV will be equipped with two petrol engines and they will be turbocharged. The 1.0L three-cylinder HR10 petrol mill will be carried over the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. However, the performance numbers are expected to be improved to stand in line with the competition in the segment.

The bigger 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine is no stranger to India as the HR13 unit was first introduced in the Nissan Kicks and it powered the old generation Renault Duster as well. The powerplant produces 156 hp and it can also be found in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan. It could be paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT upon arrival.

A 1.5L NA petrol engine cannot be ruled out of the equation either as both the new-gen Duster and its Nissan sibling could offer it in the low-spec variants but no diesel engine is in the works. Whether a hybrid mill will be offered or not is yet unknown as the segment already comprises strong hybrid engines from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

The new Duster and its Nissan counterpart have been teased already and both will stick by the latest design philosophy followed globally. They will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMF-B platform, which can be found in several international markets and it will help achieve competitive pricing for both models.

Renault established its reputation in India with the Duster, and now the nameplate is returning based on the latest global iteration of the model. The question remains unanswered as to whether the new generation Duster’s Nissan equivalent will adopt the Terrano moniker or not. Both will have their work cut out as they will compete against popular midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, etc.