4 Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs That Are Spied Testing

Here we have listed the four Upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs that are already spotted testing in India along with their launch timelines

Mahindra & Mahindra is looking to expand its EV portfolio rapidly over the next two to three years and here we have explained about the four models that have already been caught testing:

1. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

Following the launch of the facelifted ICE XUV300 in the coming months, Mahindra is expected to introduce the XUV300 EV. It will be based on the upcoming XUV300 and will feature a range of cosmetic updates and interior enhancements to differentiate itself compared to its IC-engined sibling. It will sit on the modified X100 platform borrowed from SsangYong Tivoli.

Drawing inspiration from the BE range and the XUV700, it will sport a modern exterior design with prominent LED DRLs and connected lighting elements. Inside the cabin, it will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, automatic climate control, sunroof, ambient lighting, etc.

The Mahindra XUV300 EV will be slotted below the recently updated XUV400 and will share features list with it. It will use a 35 kWh battery pack and expect the claimed range to be around 350-400 km on a single charge. It will rival the base and mid-spec variants of the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Punch EV more directly.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Mahindra’s own estimated launch timeline for the production-spec XUV.e8 electric SUV is December 2024 but we do expect it to arrive only in early 2025. It will likely boast a range of more than 450 km on a single charge and has been spotted testing on multiple occasions. While the design is expected to be a slightly toned-down version of the XUV.e8 concept, the interior will share several similarities with the XUV700.

3. Mahindra BE.05:

The BE range of Mahindra e-SUVs will use battery packs sourced from Volkswagen as the 2WD variants will be equipped with an electric motor mounted at the back kicking out 286 hp and 535 Nm. The twin e-motors 4WD setup will have an FWD motor capable of 190 hp and 135 Nm. The BE.05 will likely have a range of over 500 km.

4. Mahindra XUV.e9:

Also spotted testing was the Mahindra XUV.e9, which measures 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The coupe SUV will be underpinned by the INGLO skateboard platform and will likely use a 80 kWh battery pack with BYD’s blade cells. Expect the launch to happen in late 2025.