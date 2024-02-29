4 Upcoming Mahindra Electric Cars You Should Know About

Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce its new range of electric SUVs under its two major brands i.e. BE and XUV.e along with the XUV300 EV

Mahindra has been working on a new breed of electric SUVs for the Indian as well as global markets. Tagged under the XUV.e and BE moniker, these EVs will be launched in a phased manner starting from the XUV.e8. Along with this, the XUV300 EV is also on the cards and expected to launch by mid-2024. While the detailed specifications of these upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs are still under wraps, the test prototypes have revealed some important information. So, let’s have a look at the 4 upcoming Mahindra electric cars spied on test in India.

1. Mahindra BE.05

Expected to debut in the year 2025, the BE.05 will be the first electric SUV from Mahindra’s BE range. Spotted testing last year in India, the BE.05 will be based on the brand’s born electric INGLO skateboard platform. As per the details revealed by the company, it will measure somewhere around 4.3 metres long. The BE.05 will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD powertrain combinations, using a battery pack of around 80 kWh. The claimed range of the BE.05 is expected to be over 500 kilometres on a single charge. The spy shots revealed some stand-out design elements such as prominent LED DRLs upfront, flush door handles and a coupe-SUV-like stance.

2. Mahindra XUV.e9

The test mule of the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9 has been spotted a few times, both overseas as well as in India. Expected to launch in the domestic market sometime in the year 2025, the electric SUV will be based on the brand’s born electric INGLO skateboard platform. The most recent spy shots from January 2024 highlight the sleek LED tail lamps along with the connected light strip. Previously, the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra EV came to light, sporting the triple-screen layout and two-spoke steering wheels.

Dimensionally, the XUV.e9 will measure 4,790 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. Under the hood, it will share the powertrain package with the XUV.e8 comprising a battery pack of around 80 kWh. The AWD version will use two electric motors producing a maximum power output of up to 350 bhp. The claimed range from the system will be around 435-450 kilometres on a single charge.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8

Based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to debut by the end of 2024. As per the company, its first born electric vehicle will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively. The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted a few times in India, thereby partially revealing the design which includes a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, a new design for alloy wheels and more.

4. Mahindra XUV300 EV

The XUV400 EV which currently rivals the Tata Nexon EV has been a slow performer for Mahindra. While the update has brought some fresh breath of air to the XUV400, the company is working on the electrified XUV300. Based on the XUV300 Facelift which will be launched next month i.e. February 2023, the XUV300 EV is expected to get a 35kWh battery pack. It will be positioned below the XUV400 in the brand’s line-up, squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV. As per the reports, the XUV300 EV will likely debut by June this year and we expect to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).