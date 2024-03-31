4 Upcoming Electric MPVs In India To Know About – Toyota To Kia

In the list of upcoming electric MPVs in the coming years, we have explained about models from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and MG

The MPV segment will witness plenty of action over the next few years as manufacturers are lining up new models in the ICE and EV categories. Here we have brought you a rundown of the upcoming electrified family-based MPVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and MG:

1. MG Electric MPV:

Recently, MG announced its JV with JSW Group and confirmed the launch of two new models this CY. From 2026, MG is planning to introduce one new car every three to six months and has high hopes for its upcoming EVs. It is currently focussing on adding two new EVs to its portfolio based on the E260 EV architecture as a SUV and a compact MPV appear to be in the works. The latter will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC:

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce its first-ever electric MPV, codenamed YMC around 2026. It will be based on the same platform as the eVX, which will be launched in early 2025. The skateboard architecture is derived from Toyota’s 27PL and it will likely share the battery packs and other critical components with its e-SUV sibling.

While it is too early to predict the prices, Maruti Suzuki could anticipate high sales volumes from the electric duo. It will likely pack the same 60 kWh battery pack, which will be capable of a claimed range of 550 km in the eVX.

3. Toyota Electric MPV:

Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki has been doing wonders for the brand in the domestic and international markets. The Fronx-based Taisor compact SUV coupe will be unveiled next week in India while the eVX-based Toyota midsize EV will arrive in H2 2025. Similarly, the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki YMC will spawn a Toyota electric MPV in 2026 or 2027. Expect the claimed driving range to be over 500 km.

4. Kia Electric RV:

In early 2023, Kia India announced its plans to invest around Rs. 2,000 crore for its EV operations and confirmed the debut of an electric RV by 2025. While nothing much has been said of it since we do expect it to have the MPV body type and will be heavily localised. Kia is also working on bringing in the Clavis compact SUV in early 2025 following the arrival of the EV9 flagship e-SUV and the new-gen Carnival.