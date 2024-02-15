4 Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India – Honda, KTM, TVS, Hero

The soaring adventure bike market in India will see a lot of new players in the coming years; Honda CB350-based Adventure Bike, next-gen KTM 390 Adventure and more

Banking on the rising popularity of adventure bikes in India, two-wheeler manufacturers are actively working to introduce new models in the domestic market. With the likes of the latest Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, 250 Adventure and Hero Xpulse 200 occupying the major stake in the overall sales, the upcoming adventure bikes in India will diversify the options available for Indian customers.

1. Honda CB350 Based Adventure Bike

As revealed by a design patent filed by Honda in the overseas market, a new adventure bike based on the CB350 is in the works. In terms of design, it somewhat resembles the erstwhile Royal Enfield Himalayan 411. We expect it to share the underpinnings and powertrain with the CB350. The 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is rated for a power output of 21 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The launch of the new Honda CB350-based ADV is still a long time away.

2. Next-Gen KTM 390 Adventure

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure is expected to debut by the end of 2024. Sharing the main frame with the current 390 Duke, it will be powered by the new LC4c 399cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine putting out 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The test mule of the upcoming KTM ADV has been spotted a few times in India and it will sport an updated design. Riding on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, the new KTM 390 Adventure will be more off-road oriented than before.

3. TVS Apache RTX ADV

TVS filed a trademark for the Apache RTX name in the Indian market last year in 2023, sparking the news of the launch of a new adventure motorcycle based on the existing 310cc platform. This new TVS ADV is expected to share its mechanicals with the BMW G310 GS. Powering the TVS’ first adventure bike will be the familiar 312cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine producing 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The TVS Apache RTX is expected to debut by the end of this year or early 2025.

4. Hero Xpulse 400 & Xpulse 210

The flagship Hero ADV, the Xpulse 400 has been in development for a long time now and its test prototype has been spotted multiple times across the country. Likewise, the Xpulse 210 will also be launched which will replace the current Xpulse 200. It will use the 210cc liquid-cooled engine from Karizma XMR. In terms of equipment, the Xpulse 400 is expected to get USD forks, a digital instrument cluster, long travel suspension, switchable rear ABS and a 21-inch front wheel amongst others. The exact launch timeline of these motorcycles is unknown and we expect to get more details in the coming months.