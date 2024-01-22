4 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars From Hyundai & Kia In India

Here we have listed the four upcoming 7-seaters from Hyundai and Kia that are expected to be launched within the next 24 months

The seven-seater SUV and MPV segments will see plenty of action over the next 2 to 3 years and here we have explained the four possible models from Hyundai and Kia in this particular space:

1. Kia EV9:

The flagship Kia EV9 electric SUV is scheduled to be launched in late 2024 or early 2025 in the Indian market. With a notable claimed range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, the seven-seater will feature a tech rich cabin, characterised by premium material finishes and a top-tier equipment list including a 27-inch ultra wide display. The EV9 was showcased in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo and just a while later, the production version made its global debut.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

This year will mark the introduction of the fourth-generation global Kia Carnival in India, representing a significant departure in both exterior and interior design from its predecessor. The premium MPV could be offered in seven- and nine-seater configurations and is expected to feature huge advancements in technology inside and out.

It is likely to retain the 2.2L diesel engine, delivering 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque. The powertrain will be coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the global markets though, the latest Carnival, which received a facelift a few months ago, is sold in multiple powertrain and gearbox choices. It will rival the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

3. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The refreshed Hyundai Alcazar has been captured undergoing testing on public roads multiple times, and its launch could happen in H1 2024. It will be based on the recently updated Creta. While minor cosmetic distinctions from its sibling are expected, the interior of the Alcazar is set to receive several new features, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Notably, the Alcazar is already equipped with the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm.

4. Kia Electric RV:

Previously, Kia confirmed that it is working on an electrified RV for India for 2025. While no specific have been out yet, we do believe it will be an MPV considering that the Carens is termed as an RV. It could offer improved practicality compared to the latest and upcoming crop of midsize electric SUVs and it could appeal to a wide range of family-based buyers.