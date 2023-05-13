4 Upcoming 350-450 cc RE Bikes You Should Wait For – All Details

Royal Enfield is expected to bring in as many as four new motorcycles in the 350 to 450 cc segment in India soon

Royal Enfield is currently developing a host of new motorcycles across different segments for the local and international markets. The 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc segments will see the arrival of new models over the next few years while the testing and validation duties for the all-new range of electric motorcycles are also underway.

1. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The Bullet 350 is one of the top-sellers for the retro motorcycle maker and is due a new generation. It will sit on a new platform and will have several commonalities with the latest Classic 350. It will be powered by the OHC single-cylinder engine found in the Classic, Meteor and Hunter and will likely be priced aggressively upon launch in the coming months.

2. Single-Seater Royal Enfield Classic Bobber:

Judging by the spy images, Royal Enfield appears to be working on a single-seater version of the Classic 350 and it could go on sale soon in India as well. It will feature whitewall tyres to enhance the vintage look while the handlebar could be raised a little bit. It is yet unknown whether minor mechanical alterations will be made or not.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to make its global debut in the second half of this CY before going on sale. The dual-purpose adventure touring machine will be positioned above the Himalayan 411 and it will be equipped with a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will compete directly against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.

The Himalayan 450 will come with equipment such as upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension having a good degree of adjustability, 21-inch front wire-spoke wheel, switchable ABS, an all-digital instrument console, USB charging facility, etc. Royal Enfield could offer a range of accessories with the upcoming model as well.

4. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

Reports indicate that Royal Enfield will introduce a roadster based on the new 450 cc platform and it could be dubbed the Hunter 450. It will take on a slew of new motorcycles in the 400-450 cc segment including the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400 cc roadster, Hero-Harley 400 cc neo roadster, next-gen KTM 390 Duke and others.