4 Tata SUVs Launching By The Year End In India – New Details

The trust and likeness towards Tata vehicles in general have grown several folds in recent years and their SUVs like the Nexon, Harrier and Safari have played a crucial role

Riding on the public’s newfound love towards their SUVs, Tata has made plans to launch quite a few of them and in this article, we list out a few of them that will be launched by the end of 2024.

1. Curvv EV

Tata has not announced the exact date of launch but has confirmed that it will happen during July-September 2024. The exterior will be similar to the model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held recently, while the interiors will be a more premium version of the recently updated Nexon facelift.

The battery details have not been revealed yet and we believe it will be slightly larger than the Nexon EV’s battery pack as Tata claims that the Curvv EV should give you a drivable range of 500kms. The Curvv EV will get fast charging feature as well.

2. Nexon Dark Edition

The recently updated Nexon facelift has received an immense response from the public and while it was launched in a flavour of interesting colours, the Dark Edition was given a miss. Now Tata is gearing up to launch the popular Dark Edition of the facelift and it is a piece of beauty you need to look out for. It will be covered in a glossy finished Midnight Black paint scheme with the bumper, grille, roof rails, and alloy wheels blacked out.

The interior will also complement the rest of the vehicle and will be available with black upholstery, black dashboard, and ‘Dark’ badging all around. All the features and gadgets are expected to be carried over from the regular Nexon facelift. We expect the Dark Edition to be priced at least Rs 30,000 more than the regular version of the same variant.

3. Nexon CNG

The Nexon iCNG was already unveiled at the recently held Bharat Mobility Expo. With the recent rage that the newly launched Nexon facelift has become, Tata wants to continue the momentum and has integrated the twin-cylinder CNG technology in the Nexon. This technology allows the vehicle to utilize the boot space more efficiently resulting in a minimal reduction of usable boot volume.

The Nexon iCNG concept also made history as the first Indian car that runs CNG on a turbo petrol engine. We will have to wait until it is launched to experience the response to power and fuel-efficiency figures but until then we can only confirm that the boot space of the Nexon iCNG is still a healthy 230 litres.

4. Harrier EV

The Harrier EV will also be launching by the end of this year, and it is expected to be priced at around Rs 25 Lakh. The feature list is expected to be quite long and most of it will remain similar to the recently updated Harrier facelift. The interior is also expected to be quite premium and feel like it is competing with vehicles a class above.

The Battery pack details are not revealed yet, but we do know that it will have a drivable range of around 500 km. It will be underpinned by Tata’s Gen2 architecture and interestingly it is expected to have an AWD variant that features a motor on both axles.