4 SUV’s In Top 10 Car Sales In June 2020 List

With the country trying to attain normalcy, the car sales have started picking up and last month saw a remarkable improvement in overall sales with SUVs playing a vital role

After hitting the rock bottom low in the first couple of months of the new financial year, car sales now seem to be well on their way to achieving normalcy. Last month, almost carmakers showed a remarkable improvement in the sales and with four SUV models making it to the top 10 highest-selling cars in June 2020, it’s clear that these vehicles will play a vital role in helping their respective manufacturers regain the lost standing.

With 7,298 units sold last month, the Maruti Alto turns out to be the largest-selling car in the country. However, we have two SUVs at a close second and third place, respectively. At the second spot, we have the new generation Hyundai Creta, with a sale of 7,207 units. Compared to the sale of the last-gen Creta in June 2019, the popular SUV brand has suffered only a 14 per cent drop in demand on YoY basis.

On the third spot, we have the Kia Seltos, which sold 7,114 copies. It may be noted here that the Seltos was not on sale in June 2019 and hence, there isn’t any data for comparison of sales on YoY basis. We have another SUV in the top 10 highest-selling cars table in the form of the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

The updated version of the popular sub-4-metre SUV takes the sixth place with a monthly sale of 4,541 units. This is 49 per cent lower than 8,871 units sold in the corresponding month of the last year.

S.no Models Units sold In June 2020 1. Maruti Alto 7,298 Units 2. Hyundai Creta 7,207 Units 3. Kia Seltos 7,114 Units 4. Maruti Wagon R 6,972 Units 5. Maruti Dzire 5,834 Units 6. Maruti Brezza 4,542 Units 7. Maruti Baleno 4,300 Units 8. Maruti Celerio 4,145 Units 9. Hyundai Venue 4,129 Units 10. Tata Tiago 4,069 Units

This is not all as we have another SUV in the list of top 10 models from the last month. The Hyundai Venue has taken the ninth place with a total sale of 4,129 copies, which corresponds to a drop of 53 per cent from 8,763 units sold in June 2019.

It also needs to be mentioned here that except for the Maruti Dzire, the remaining six models in the list of top 10 highest-selling cars in June 2020 are from the hatchback segments. The presence of as many as 4 SUV models in the list clearly show that this format of vehicles can help their respective car manufacturers recover pretty quickly.