4 Soon-Launching New Tata Cars You Should Wait For In India

Here we have explained about all the new Tata cars that are waiting to launch within the next six months in India

Tata Motors has been on a roll lately as the heavily updated Nexon and the revised Nexon EV were launched a few weeks ago. They will be followed by at least four new models over the course of the next six months and here we have talked about all of them:

1. Tata Punch EV:

The Punch EV is expected to reach showrooms next month and it will be positioned above the Tiago EV in the brand’s lineup. The electric SUV will likely be offered in two battery options in a similar fashion to other Tata EVs. It will adopt the Ziptron technology and expect the higher-spec battery pack to return a claimed driving range of around 350 km on a single charge.

As for the pricing, the Tata Punch EV will be cheaper than the Nexon EV and the interior will likely come with a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive controls for AC, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully-digital instrument console and much more.

2. Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. Their design will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV as well as the recently launched Nexon duo. The front fascia will be thoroughly redesigned and the interior will have several commonalities with the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV too.

Under the bonnet, the 2024 Tata Harrier and Safari will continue to use the 2.0L four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. A turbo petrol mill could join the lineup in the near future.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

The electrified version of the Tata Curvv will likely arrive in early 2024 and it will be followed by its ICE sibling. It will compete against the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Toyota’s electric SUV bound for 2025 and expect the driving range to be around 500 km.