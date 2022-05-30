4 New SUVs To Launch In The Indian Market In June 2022

Plenty of new SUVs are expected to launch in India in 2022, and here, we’ve listed the ones that are slated to launch in June 2022

In the Indian car market, SUVs continue to grow in popularity with each passing day. As such, it is not surprising that many new SUVs are set to launch in our country in the near future. In fact, a few of these upcoming models are expected to arrive within the coming weeks.

Here, we have listed four SUVs that are expected to launch in the Indian market next month, i.e., in June 2022.

1. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai’s subcompact crossover will receive a midlife facelift soon, likely by mid-June. The design of the facelifted model was recently leaked online, revealing changes to the split headlamps, front grille, taillights, bumpers (front and rear), and alloy wheels. The interior of the SUV will only see minimal changes, and a few additional features may be offered here. The powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged.

2. New Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will also be launching the next-generation Vitara Brezza in the domestic market in June. The new SUV has been revealed unofficially, thanks to spy pictures of uncamouflaged models. The next-gen model is expected to only be named ‘Brezza’, and it will see major changes to the exterior and interior design. It is expected to be powered by an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

3. Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally launch the next-generation Scorpio as well next month. It will be sold alongside the current model, but it would be much more premium than the latter. The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmission options. Select variants will also get a 4×4 drivetrain option.

4. Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is also expected to launch in the Indian market this June. The little crossover -officially called a “hatchback with a twist” – will have a funky interior and exterior design, inspired by its elder sibling C5 Aircross. As per speculations, the upcoming C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which will be offered with a manual as well as an automatic transmission.