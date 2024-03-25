5 New Sedans Launching Soon In India – Honda To Skoda

Here we have explained about the four new sedans that will be launching soon in India from Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Citroen and Skoda

The sedan segment has certainly lost popularity in recent times and naturally, it has witnessed limited activity compared to other segments. However, in the remaining parts of this calendar year, a host of new models are waiting to be launched in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Citroen and Skoda

1. New Honda Amaze:

The third-generation Honda Amaze is widely expected to arrive later this year and it will get radical exterior and interior updates in line with the latest crop of global sedans sold by the Japanese manufacturer such as the Accord and Civic. It will more likely stay put with the existing petrol engine, paired with a manual or automatic transmission option.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift will hit the domestic market within the next two months while its sedan sibling, the Dzire, will receive massive updates inside and out in H2 2024. It will become the first compact sedan in India to feature a sunroof while the interior will be more modern and feature-rich compared to the outgoing model. A new 1.2L Z series petrol mill will join the lineup.

3. Skoda Superb:

By the middle of 2024, Skoda will bring back the old generation Superb to India while the brand new model is also considered for a launch in the near future. It could be fully imported initially before hitting local assembly. Expect the executive sedan to derive power from a 2.0L engine producing 190 PS and 320 Nm.

4. New-Gen Skoda Octavia:

Just like the Superb, Skoda is also actively evaluating the possibility to bringing the new generation global Octavia to India. While no official details are known yet, it could be sold via CBU route taking advantage of the homologation relaxations, at least initially.

5. Citroen C3X:

The midsize coupe sedan will be launched around June or July 2024 to take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus. It will sit on the familiar CMP platform and will be equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with MT and AT choices.