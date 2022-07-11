4 New Hyundai SUVs Scheduled For Launch In Next 1 Year – Creta Facelift To Ioniq 5

Hyundai is expected to expand the N-Line portfolio in the country with the launch of a new N-Line SUV in the market

Hyundai India is tasting great success in India with its SUVs and offers VFM and practical packages to buyers. With SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Creta, and the Tucson already in its portfolio, the Korean carmaker is dominating almost all the segments and here is everything you should know about the 4 new Hyundai SUVs that will be soon launching in India 1 year.

1. 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai will be launching the new 2022 Tucson in India on July 13, 2022. The Tucson to be launched in the country will be the long-wheelbase iteration that boasts a wheelbase of 2756 mm. The long-wheelbase version not only offers better second-row space but in addition to this, will also impress you with its better road presence. The bike also offers refined and powerful engine options, a feature-rich and premium cabin, supreme quality levels and a smooth driving experience.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in its segment and is now due for a mid-life update that is expected to launch before the end of this financial year. The Creta facelift will get a new front fascia, new LED headlights, updated features, and upgraded connected car tech. While the powertrain options will remain the same as before, we might see Hyundai offering Creta with ADAS in India.

3. Hyundai Kona EV

The Kona EV currently takes on the rivals like the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV Max in India. The brand is currently working on the new Kona EV for the Indian market that will get updated styling, a new cabin, and other features that will make it a better package than before. A few changes are also expected to be offered with the Kona EV.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai recently confirmed the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover in the second half of 2022. Based on the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 will be offered in two powertrain options – single motor and dual-motor AWD. The Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).