4 New Cars That Will Be Launching Over The Next 5 Weeks

Last year was an exciting year in the world of automobiles and this year also has promised to be equally exciting with a host of products getting ready for launch

In this article, we look at a few of the vehicles that will be launching over the next few weeks in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Jeep and Force.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV300 had a lot of potential but was neglected by the customers as there was no sensible update over the last 5 years and finally Mahindra have come to its senses. The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be more than an upgrade in many ways but it cannot be considered a generational update yet. The entire front and rear fascia have been changed due to which it now look more modern. The interior and the features list have also been drastically updated to keep up with its competition.

Mechanically, it will continue to run on the same 3 engines that it did before and there are rumours that the automatic transmission will be changed from the dreadful AMT to a more sensible Torque Converter unit. This should give the XUV 3XO the attention it finally deserves and help increase the sales quota.

2. New Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift which has already been launched in Japan will be coming to the Indian shores in a month and we are more than excited to welcome India’s favourite hatchback. The new generation Swift will get a brand-new interior which is said to be inspired by the Fronx and the exterior design may look similar, but it does have slight changes that are worth noting.

Considering the powertrain on offer, we believe that it will get the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder NA petrol engine rather than the old 1.2-litre 4-cylinder unit. The transmission options will remain the same with the 5-speed manual and the AMT. There are rumours that this engine may come with a mild hybrid or a strong hybrid option which can only be confirmed during its launch here in India.

3. Jeep Wrangler Facelift

In a recent event organized by Jeep India, it has put forth its plans for the upcoming year and among the products that will get a refresh is the Jeep Wrangler Facelift. The iconic Jeep Wrangler now gets a blacked-out grille which is slightly slimmer than the previous model, 17-inch wheels with chunky off-road tyres, and multiple roof options.

In the interiors, it gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system present at the centre of the console and with this system, the Wrangler now gets connected tech features, Trails Offroad guide, powered front seats, a new semi-digital instrument cluster, AC vents placed under the infotainment system apart from which rest of the layout remains mostly the same. On the India version, we expect the powertrain options to remain the same as it was before.

4. 5-Door Force Gurkha

Force Motors has started showing teasers for the upcoming Gurkha and this time it will not only be launching the 5-door version, but it will be updating the 3-door version as well. As of now, the teaser shows that the Gurkha will be upgraded to an all-digital instrument cluster that will include a TPMS system as well. It will also get a new touchscreen infotainment system that will enable wireless smartphone connectivity, and the teaser also reveals that the 5-door version will be offered in a 7-seat configuration as well.

The 5-door version will be based on the same ladder frame chassis as the 3-door version albeit with an elongated wheelbase and a new set of alloy wheels. The powertrain is expected to remain the same 2.6-litre Mercedes-Benz sourced diesel engine with a slight bump in power and torque to carry the extra load with ease.