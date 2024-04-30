4 New 7-Seater Cars Launching Soon – Hyundai To Toyota

Brands like Hyundai, Kia, Jeep and Toyota are planning to launch new 7-seater cars in the remaining portion of this year in India

Here is an overview of four new seven-seater vehicles expected to be launched in India before the end of this calendar year, with three of them being SUVs and one being an MPV from brands like Hyundai, Kia, Jeep and Toyota.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The updated Hyundai Alcazar is due to be launched in the second half of this year, boasting considerable design changes inspired by the recently released Creta facelift. These changes will include significant updates to both the interior and exterior, bringing a fresh and modern look to the seven-seater SUV.

The revised Alcazar is expected to incorporate Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing enhanced safety and convenience features. Additionally, it will likely share a similar features list with the five-seater Creta, ensuring a well-rounded offering for customers seeking a more spacious vehicle with advanced technology and safety features.

2. New Kia Carnival:

The new-generation Kia Carnival is set for an India launch in the coming months. This premium multi-purpose vehicle has recently undergone a global facelift, and the Indian version is expected to reflect similar updates inside and out. This release signifies a major transition from the older model, as it’s the first time the fourth generation will be available in India. The 2.2L diesel engine will be carried over from the previous model.

3. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

Jeep is set to launch the facelifted Meridian in India within the next few months. This mid-cycle update will bring cosmetic changes and new paint schemes to the SUV, giving it a refreshed appearance. Although new features could be added, the facelift is not expected to include mechanical revisions. The 2.0L diesel engine will continue with options for both manual and automatic transmissions.

4. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV will more likely launch in India either by the end of this calendar year or in early 2025. This version of the popular SUV, which is already available in markets like South Africa, uses a 48V mild hybrid system, similar to the one found in the Hilux mild-hybrid variant. This mild hybrid technology is designed to improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and enhance acceleration.