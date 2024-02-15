4 More New Hyundai SUVs Launching This Year – All Details

Here we have explained about the four new Hyundai SUVs that are expected to launch in the remaining parts of this calendar year in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce a variety of new vehicles throughout the calendar year 2024. Among these offerings, there are plans for the launch of four new SUVs. They are the Creta N Line, facelifted Alcazar and Tucson as well as the electric version of the Creta. Let’s explore the details of these upcoming models in depth:

1. Hyundai Creta N Line:

The N Line performance-based version of the Creta will hit showrooms in the coming months and it was spied during an advertisement shoot a few weeks ago. It gets N Line-specific enhancements on the outside and inside and will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm. Both six-speed MT and seven-speed DCT transmissions could be offered.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The South Korean automotive giant is also in the process of revamping the Alcazar and it has been spotted testing as well. It is expected to be launched in the coming months following the arrival of the Creta N Line.

The refreshed Alcazar’s exterior design is expected to align closely with the recently facelifted Creta. Consumers can anticipate a nearly identical equipment lineup, including technologies like Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

3. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

The mid-cycle update for Tucson was introduced in the international markets a while ago and it will make its way to India this year. This refresh will bring about revisions to both the exterior and interior. It’s expected that the current 2.0L petrol and diesel powertrains will be retained in the updated model.

4. Hyundai Creta EV:

According to reports, Hyundai is set to launch a new midsize electric SUV, which will be based on the Creta, in late 2024. This vehicle is anticipated to compete with upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota equivalent, Tata Curvv, and top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. It’s speculated to come equipped with a battery pack sourced from LG Chem, potentially providing a driving range of over 500 km.