Hyundai Creta recently gets 2 new rivals in form of MG Hector and 2019 Duster facelift and soon it will get 4 more rivals

The Hyundai Creta is one of the highest selling SUVs in the Indian market. The Creta has been around for a long time now, and over the years, many vehicles were launched against the Creta. However, none of the rivals launched in the market could affect the sales figure of the Creta on the charts. However, in the coming times, Creta will see competition from more aggressive vehicles. Recently, Tata launched the all-new Harrier and MG launched Hector SUV. Both gaining popularity in the market.

Which are the cars that will be launched against the Hyundai Creta in the Indian market in the coming times? Well, here is a full list of upcoming cars that will take the Hyundai Creta directly.

1. Kia Seltos

Kia Motors will launch the all-new Seltos in the Indian market on 22nd August. Known as the SP2i, the Seltos will be positioned directly against the Creta. The Seltos is based on an all-new platform, and the same platform will also underpin the next-generation Hyundai Creta. The Seltos was recently spotted without any camouflage recently, and it looks very modern.

The Kia Seltos gets a dual-tone body with the signature tiger-nose grille up front. The mid-size SUV looks very aggressive with its newly designed headlamps. The specific engine options of the upcoming Seltos are not known, but it is likely to get all-new 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Both the engines are expected to be BS-VI compliant. The Kia Seltos will also offer a range of first-in-segment features that may include a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

2. Skoda Kamiq

Skoda is currently heading the Volkswagen Group’s “India 2.0” that will see the launch of a slew of cars from the group in the affordable segment. The Kamiq was unveiled in the global markets, but the Indian version of the model will be based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. This will bring down the cost of the car considerably from the international models.

The Kamiq will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in the Indian market. It is expected to get powered by BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Skoda may even launch a CNG version of the car in the Indian market.

3. Honda HR-V

Honda recently launched the all-new Civic in the Indian market, and it has received great feedback from the market. Honda has been planning to launch the HR-V for a long time in the Indian market, and it has finally been showcased to the Indian dealers officially. The Honda HR-V will bridge the gap between WR-V and CR-V and will be positioned directly against the Hyundai Creta in the Indian market.

The HR-V gets only petrol engine options in the international markets, but Honda may add the diesel engine option to the car or launch a hybrid version in the Indian market. Honda may not manufacture the vehicle in India but may import it as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. However, after the demand rises, the Indian manufacturing of the car can also happen.

4. Volkswagen T-ROC

Volkswagen will soon launch the all-new T-ROC SUV that will take on the Hyundai Creta directly in the Indian market. The all-new T-ROC has already been launched in the international markets but the Indian version will get the India-spec T-ROC and will be similar to the Skoda Kamiq.

Internationally, the T-ROC gets a 1.0-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engine options but in India, we may only get to see a single engine option or two engines at the most. It will share the engines with the Skoda Kamiq.