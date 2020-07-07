4-Cyl Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Pre-Booking To Open From 11th July

The upcoming Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will come equipped with a 249 cc in-line four-cylinder engine, and will go on to become one of the most powerful 250 cc motorcycles in the world

The Ninja ZX-25R is one of the most anticipated Kawasaki bikes in the world, and the bike’s launch has kept us waiting for a pretty long time now. However, it finally looks like there’s light at the end of the tunnel, since Kawasaki previously that the Ninja ZX-25R will officially break cover via a digital event on July 10, 2020.

Now, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has also revealed the pre-booking dates of the upcoming ZX-25R, i.e. 11th – 12th July. If you’re located in Indonesia and you’re interested to buy this motorcycle, you can visit the Kawasaki Abdul Muis showroom in Central Jakarta on 11th or 12th of July to pre-order the motorcycle.

It should be noted that the bike will only be available for pre-booking if you put up in Jakarta, Bogor, Bekasi, Depok, and Banten. Also, the first lot of the Ninja ZX-25R will be limited to just 200 units. Later on, Kawasaki Indonesia will start taking bookings from other parts of the country as well.

According to leaked documents, the Ninja ZX-25R will draw power from a 249 cc in-line four-cylinder engine producing 42 PS of maximum power at 15,350 rpm, along with 20.8 Nm of peak torque, which will be available at 12,700 rpm. While Kawasaki is yet to confirm these figures, we do know that the 249 cc four-cylinder engine will rev all the way up to the 17,000 rpm mark.

The upcoming Ninja ZS-25R’s price in Indonesia was also leaked, revealing that the non-ABS variant of the bike will be priced from IDR 98.8 million (Rs 5.13 lakh), going all the way up to IDR 114 million, which converts to Rs 5.92 lakh for the range-topping ABS version.

Kawasaki New Zealand has also started taking pre-bookings for the said motorcycle, and has priced it at NZD 15,990 (excluding taxes), which is around Rs 7.83 lakh. We do not expect Kawasaki to bring the Ninja ZX-25R to the Indian market, since the demand for such a premium quarter-litre motorcycle in the country will be very low.