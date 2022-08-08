The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the most talked about upcoming SUVs in India

With sedans and hatchbacks now being dominated by SUVs in various price brackets, a number of carmakers are currently expanding their SUV portfolio in the market. Here is a list of the 4 big and most anticipated big SUV launches over the next few weeks in India.

1. 2022 Hyundai Tuscon:

The new Hyundai Tucson will be offered with a long list of updates including a new exterior design, premium cabin, and updated powertrain options. The Tucson will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc and will be positioned above the Creta in India. This Korean SUV will be offered with two powertrain options – 2.0L diesel and 2.0L petrol. The Tucson will be launched on August 10th, 2022.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the first Toyota midsize SUV to be launched in India and will offer a feature-rich and premium package to the buyers. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also the first Hybrid SUV in the segment and will give stiff competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

In addition to the 1.5L hybrid powertrain, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also be available with a 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine.

3. Mahindra XUV400:

The new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is expected to make its debut in September 2022 and will directly challenge other electric SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.

Based on the XUV300, the new XUV400 electric SUV will not only offer larger dimensions but is also expected to boast impressive dynamics and a commendable driving experience. Inside, the car will offer a spacious and comfortable cabin with enough features to keep the buyers happy.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The new Grand Vitara is currently one of the most anticipated launches in India and has so far received a strong response from buyers in India. The Grand Vitara will be sharing its powertrain with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will be the only hybrid SUV in the brand’s line-up. The Grand Vitara will take on the rivals like the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, and the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder.