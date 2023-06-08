4 All-New Bikes Coming Within The Next One Month – Confirmed

Here we have explained about four of the upcoming motorcycles that are confirmed to launch within the next one month in India

Hero MotoCorp is planning to introduce a host of new motorcycles this financial year as the HD X440, Passion Plus, Xtreme 200S 4V, Karizma XMR and updated Xtreme 160R are waiting to arrive. Meanwhile, Bajaj and Triumph will unveil their first motorcycles later this month in the United Kingdom before the market launch in July. Here we have all the key information:

1. Updated Hero Xtreme 160R:

Hero MotoCorp released a teaser video yesterday denoting that an all-new motorcycle will be launched in India on June 14, 2023. It is expected to be either the new generation Karizma XMR 210 or the updated version of the Xtreme 160R. The chances of it being the revised entry-level naked streetfighter are high, judging by the alloy wheels shown in the teaser.

If it turns out to be the case, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will get upside down front forks ditching the conventional telescopic fork unit while the monoshock rear suspension will continue. It will more likely get updated looks, new colour schemes and a revised instrument console but the performance numbers will remain the same.

2. Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler/Roadster:

The first motorcycles from Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles’ partnership will make their global debut on June 27, 2023. We have seen spy shots of a scrambler and a roadster over the last several months on Indian and foreign soil and both are expected to make their world premiere in the United Kingdom.

The 400 cc versions of the duo are expected to arrive first while rumours indicate that 250 cc iterations of both the motorcycles are under development as well. They will be rolled out of Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan and taking advantage of the high local content, they could be priced competitively against entry-level middleweight motorcycles in India.

As for the performance, a 400 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be utilised, producing around 35-40 bhp. They will be packed with features such as upside down front forks, an all-digital cluster, a wide handlebar setup, a slim fuel tank and so on. Either the scrambler or the roadster will officially launch in India on July 5, 2023 at Chakan.

3. Harley-Davidson X440:

The first motorcycle from the alliance of Hero and Harley-Davidson will be launched on July 3, 2023. It will use a 440 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine developing around 35 bhp and will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The neo-retro motorcycle comes with all LED lighting, a wide handlebar, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels running on MRF rubber, USD front forks, twin-sided rear shocks, etc.