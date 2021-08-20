350cc Motorcycle Sales In July 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted 16,890 unit sales last month against 17,377 units during the same period in 2020 with 2.8 per cent YoY de-growth

The 350 cc motorcycle segment has been all the rage for many years due to the high popularity of Royal Enfield’s entry-level models. However, the segment has seen expansion courtesy of the arrival of new motorcycles from Jawa and Honda while the Yezdi brand has widely reported to make a comeback soon in India.

Topping the 350 cc middleweight space in the month of July 2021 was undoubtedly Royal Enfield’s Classic 350. The classic-themed motorcycle garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 16,890 units as against 17,377 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 2.8 per cent.

It posted nearly twice as much the numbers recorded by the second-placed Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new generation Classic 350 is said to launch on August 27 based on the new J platform and it will have plenty in common with the Meteor cruiser. It will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine producing close to 20 hp and 27 Nm.

350cc Motorcycles (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Classic 350 (-2.8%) 16,890 17,377 2. Meteor 350 (11.4%) 9,777 8,770 3. Bullet 350 (34.1%) 7,133 5.317 4. Electra 350 (-5.9%) 2,949 3,137 5. CB 350 (23.31%) 2,285 1,853

It will be offered in single- and double-seater versions and multiple colour choices will be available as well with a host of accessories. While the retro styling remains, the upcoming Classic 350 will have a revised instrument cluster with the addition of a digital display and Tripper Navigation will likely be retailed as an option.

Last month, the Meteor 350 finished in the second position underlining RE’s dominance in the 350 cc space and the brand is also working on a scrambler-styled motorcycle that could be dubbed the Hunter. The Meteor recorded 9,777 unit sales against 8,770 units in July 2020 with 11.4 per cent volume growth. It finished ahead of the Bullet 350, which posted 7,133 unit sales against 5,317 units with a 34.1 per cent surge.

The Royal Enfield Electra 350 ended up in the fourth position with 2,949 units against 3,137 units during the same period last year with a 5.9 per cent sales decline. The Honda CB350 range recorded 2,285 units in July 2021 against 1,853 units with a 23.31 per cent YoY volume increase.