350cc Bikes May 2022 Sales – Bullet, Classic, Meteor, CB350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted a tally of 29,959 units against 9,239 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 224.2 per cent

In the 350 cc middleweight motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield has long been the leader courtesy of the Classic 350. Last month was no different as the Classic 350 posted a cumulative domestic tally of 29,959 units against 9,239 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 224.2 per cent.

The Classic 350 received a big upgrade last year as the new twin cradle chassis, revised 349 cc J-series engine, updated visuals, contained vibration levels and improved fit and finish have proved to be a successful combo for the retro motorcycle maker. The Meteor 350 finished in the second position and is currently the top-selling cruiser in India.

It registered a total of 8,209 unit sales in the month of May 2022 as against 3,375 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 143.2 per cent. The Bullet 350 finished in the third position with a total of 6,958 units against 4,557 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 52.6 per cent.

350 cc Bikes (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (224.2%) 29,959 9,239 2. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (143.2%) 8,209 3,375 3. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (52.6%) 6,958 4,557 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (78.4%) 3,769 2,112 5. Honda CB350 (672.9%) 3,308 428

The motorcycle space saw a big leap in volumes last month due to the industry getting back to normalcy and the production constraints are easing. Royal Enfield is currently developing the next generation Bullet 350 and it could go on sale next year. The Chennai-based brand will introduce the Hunter 350 in early August and it will become the most affordable RE upon arrival.

It could be priced around Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a stripped-down derivative codenamed J1C2 waiting in the pipeline according to reports. RE is also testing a range of 650 cc and a couple of 450 cc bikes in India. The Electra 350 finished in the fourth position last month with 3,769 unit sales as against 2,112 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 78.4 per cent.

The Honda CB350 range endured a total of 3,308 units in May 2022 as against just 428 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 672.9 per cent.