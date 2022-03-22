350cc Bikes February 2022 Sales – Bullet, Classic, Meteor, CB350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted 30,082 units in February 2022 as against 26,775 units during the previous month of January 2022 with MoM growth of 12.3 per cent

In the second month of 2022, Royal Enfield continued to dominate the 350 cc segment courtesy of the good reception for the Classic 350. The Chennai-based manufacturer introduced the second generation Classic 350 last year and it posted a cumulative domestic tally of 30,082 units in Feb 2022 as against 36,025 units during the same period in 2021.

This led to YoY negative volume growth of 16.5 per cent. However, the Classic 350’s fortunes had improved on an MoM basis as the retro roadster recorded 26,775 units in January 2022 and in comparison, a growth of 12.35 per cent was seen. The scenario was quite different with the Meteor 350 and Bullet 350 though as both registered YoY and MoM drop.

The Meteor 350 cruiser was responsible for debuting the new J-series engine platform and twin cradle chassis along with a revised 349 cc powertrain upon its arrival in 2020. The same formula has been used on the latest Classic 350 and more 350 cc motorcycles are indeed in the works including Hunter 350, single-seat Classic bobber and next-gen Bullet 350.

350 cc Bikes (YoY) Feb 2022 Sales Feb 2021 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-16.5%) 30,082 36,025 2. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (-21.7%) 6,749 8,624 3. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (-41.7%) 6,432 11,044 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (-47.1%) 3,426 6,477 5. Honda CB350 (-5.1%) 3,099 3,268

Last month, 6,749 units of the Meteor 350 were sold against 8,624 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 21.7 per cent. The Bullet 350 recorded a total of 6,432 units in the month of Feb 2022 as against 11,044 units with a massive YoY slide of 41.7 per cent. The spy shots of the next-gen Bullet were caught on camera a few days ago.

It is expected to go on sale only next year as Royal Enfield is believed to introduce the Hunter 350 in the second half of the calendar year and a new 650 cc motorcycle could also make its global premiere in late 2022. The Electra 350 finished in the fourth position with 3,426 units as against 6,477 units in Feb 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 47.1 per cent.

The Honda CB350 series posted 3,099 units last month against 3,268 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY de-growth of 5.1 per cent in India.