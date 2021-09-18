350cc Bike Sales In August 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Electra, H’ness

Royal Enfield Classic 350 finished on top of the sales charts in its segment in the month of August 2021 with 23,453 unit sales

The 350 cc middleweight motorcycle segment is all the rage in recent years due to customers’ affinity towards retro roadsters. The segment has been increased activity over the last three years as Jawa and Honda joined the party. The revival of the Jawa brand in late 2018 meant that the Jawa 300, Forty Two and Perak were launched.

Honda decided to bring in the CB series with the debut of the H’ness CB350 at the BigWing dealerships and it was soon followed by the CB350 RS scrambler. In response to growing competition and to add more elements to its package, Royal Enfield introduced the second generation Classic 350 only a few weeks ago while the Meteor 350 acts as a spiritual successor to the Thunderbird 350 since last year.

The Classic 350 continues to lead the segment with a cumulative domestic tally of 23,453 units in the month of August 2021 as against 34,791 units during the same period last year with negative YoY volume growth of 32.5 per cent. The Meteor 350 comfortably sat in the second position with 6,381 units ahead of the Bullet 350.

350 cc Bikes (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Classic 350 (-32.5%) 23,453 34,791 2. Meteor 350 6,381 – 3. Bullet 350 (-49%) 3,699 7,257 4. Electra 350 (-52.4%) 1,963 4,129 5. CB350 1,047 –

The long-serving Bullet 350 finished in the third position with 3,699 unit sales as against 7,257 units in August 2020 with 49 per cent negative sales growth. The Electra 350 was the fourth most sold motorcycle in the segment with 1,963 units last month as against 4,129 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 52.4 per cent de-growth.

The CB350 range garnered a total of 1,047 units in the month of August 2021. Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a number of new motorcycles to strengthen its 350 cc and 650 cc portfolio in the Indian as well as international markets. The road-biased Himalayan known as the Scram 411 is expected to go on sale within the next four months in India.

In the early parts of next year, the Honda CB350 RS rivalling RE Hunter 350 will likely launch ahead of the arrival of a cruiser based on the 650 cc platform. Reports suggest that Yezdi may also join the party in the near future.