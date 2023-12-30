3 Upcoming TVS Bikes & Scooters In 2024 In India

TVS’s upcoming lineup in 2024 will likely comprise a new scooter variant, a new cruiser and a new adventure motorcycle

TVS Motor Company appears to be planning to bring in an exciting lineup of new launches and updates across diverse segments in the coming years. The Hosur-based manufacturer is expected to launch at least three new models in 2024 and here we have brought you a lowdown:

1. TVS iQube ST

TVS is yet to launch the much-anticipated iQube ST, the top-spec variant in the iQube lineup, an electric scooter set to redefine convenience and performance in the realm of electric mobility. With a robust 4.56 kWh Li-ion battery promising an increased claimed range, coupled with accelerated charging capabilities, riders can expect a remarkable journey on a single charge.

Boasting a city-friendly top speed of 82 kmph and enhanced features, the iQube ST marks a significant leap in the electric scooter domain, providing a glimpse into the future of emission-free urban commuting.

2. New TVS Cruiser

TVS is set to introduce a new cruiser motorcycle in the Indian market. It will likely be a cruiser bike based on the Ronin platform, as the design patent shows a close resemblance to the Ronin 225. This anticipated model is expected to combine the power of the Ronin’s engine with a uniquely designed chassis and aesthetics that capture the essence of cruiser styling.

Featuring forward-set footpegs, a distinct exhaust setup, and a lowered seat, the forthcoming TVS cruiser, expected to be named “Zeppelin”, promises not just comfort, but also an eye-catching design. Positioned to rival established cruiser models, it aims to make a bold statement in the cruiser enthusiast community.

3. TVS Adventure Motorcycle

Ready to cater to thrill-seeking adventurers and trail riders, the forthcoming TVS ADV is anticipated to emerge as a robust adventure-tourer designed for off-road escapades. Featuring a tall windscreen, long-travel suspension, dual-purpose tyres, and an array of safety features like dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control, this bike will be tailored to provide a thrilling off-road experience.

With a powerful 313cc engine and a focus on reliability, the TVS ADV is expected to offer riders a perfect blend of power and safety for adrenaline-packed journeys. TVS will likely offer a completely unique design compared to BMW’s G310 GS, as seen with the G310 R and Apache RTR 310 pair.