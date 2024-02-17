3 Upcoming Skoda Cars This Year In India (Including An EV)

Here we have explained about the 3 upcoming Skoda cars this calendar year in detail in India and the list includes an EV

We can agree that Skoda’s bet on their future in India has paid off with the success of products like the Kushaq and Slavia. Now, Skoda is planning to launch a host of new products to maintain the momentum. Let’s take a look at these products in some detail.

1. Skoda Enyaq EV :

The Skoda Enyaq EV is available with 3 battery options globally. The lower variants will likely come with the option of either a 52kWh or a 58kWh battery pack which is good for a drivable range of 340kms or 390kms respectively. These variants will come with a single motor that will be rear-wheel-drive only. The higher variants will get a larger 77kWh battery pack that is good for a drivable range of 510kms.

This battery pack will get the option of a single or double motor which makes the car either a rear-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive vehicle. It can charge from 5 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes as it supports up to 125kW DC fast charging. Features include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with massage function, heated seats, 3-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Safety features include nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) tech like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control. Once launched, it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

2. New Skoda Superb :

The new generation Skoda Superb has already been launched globally and it will likely be launched in India by June 2024. The new Skoda Superb comes in multiple powertrain options, which include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid (150PS), 2-litre turbo petrol engine (204PS/265PS), a 2-litre diesel engine (150PS/193PS) and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid engine with a 25.7kWh battery pack (204PS). All engines are paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), while the plug-in hybrid, comes with a 6-speed DCT. The 2-litre units also get an optional all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain in the international markets, but it is to be seen if the same will be made available here.

The 2024 Superb comes with a 13-inch free-floating touchscreen system, automatic AC, ventilated and heated seats, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, heads-up display, wireless phone charging with cooling function, powered front seats with massage function, ambient lighting, and a sunroof. Its safety package includes up to 10 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a full suite of ADAS including turn assist, emergency steering assist, auto emergency braking and crossroad assist. It’s a pretty lonely segment which the Superb is setting foot into and its only rival will be the Toyota Camry.

3. New Skoda Kodiaq :

Skoda will be launching the new-gen Kodiaq around June 2024 and will be offered in both 5 and 7-seater options. The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq will get multiple powertrain options: a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine (150PS), a 2-litre turbo petrol engine (204PS), a 2-litre diesel engine (150PS/193PS) and 1.5-litre turbo petrol plug-in hybrid engine with a 25.7kWh battery pack (204PS). All engines are mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), while the plug-in hybrid is paired with a 6-speed DCT. The 2-litre turbo petrol and 2-litre diesel engines also get the option of an all-wheel drive (AWD)drivetrain which may or may not make it to Indian shores.

It comes equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen unit with smartphone connectivity, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, a heads-up display (optional) and a cooled, dual phone box in the second row which can charge two smartphones simultaneously at 15W. The safety package includes up to 10 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ADAS that includes turn assist, emergency steering assist, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The second-gen Kodiaq will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster upon launch.