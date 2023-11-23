3 Upcoming Nissan Cars In India – 2 SUVs & 1 MPV

Nissan is planning to launch 3 new cars in the Indian market under its recent expansion plan in partnership with Renault. The X-Trail will be followed by the launch of a new MPV and 5-seater compact SUV

Nissan is currently surviving on a single product in the Indian market and that is the Magnite. Although the sub-4-meter SUV is selling in decent numbers, surviving on one model is not a viable option and there is a lot of unexploited potential in the domestic market. The Japanese carmaker has committed to launching an array of new cars in partnership with Renault under its latest expansion plan. Let’s have a look at the 3 upcoming Nissan cars in India.

1. Nissan X-Trail

As per the reports, the Nissan X-Trail will be the first model to reach the Indian shores. The latest 4th generation model was unveiled last year in October and it is expected to debut sometime next year in the domestic market. The full-size SUV will be sold in India via the CBU route and recently, the facelift of the X-Trail was also introduced internationally. While the SUV is available in multiple powertrain options, we expect to get the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, mated to a CVT gearbox in India.

2. New Nissan MPV

Collaborating with Renault, the Japanese carmaker is set to introduce a new MPV to its portfolio. As per the reports, the compact MPV will be based on the Renault Triber and it will measure just below 4 metres in length. We expect Nissan to make significant changes to the package in order to differentiate it from its Renault counterpart. In terms of pricing, it will likely be positioned at par with the Triber and will use the same powertrain as well as underpinnings.

3. Nissan 5-Seater Compact SUV

Expected to launch in the year 2025, Nissan is working on a new compact SUV for the Indian market. While the Duster-based mid-size Nissan SUV is already in the pipeline for India, which will be available in 5 and 7-seater configurations, a new sub-4-meter SUV is also on cards. The new 5-seater compact SUV will likely be positioned above the existing Magnite in the brand’s line-up. Expect more details to drop by next year and then we will have a clearer picture of what to expect from the upcoming SUV.