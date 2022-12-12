3 Upcoming MG Cars Next Month – Air EV, MG 4, Hector Facelift

MG will be launching the new Air EV as its most affordable electric offering in the Indian market to take on the rivals like the Tata Tiago EV

MG is now actively working on expanding its portfolio for the Indian market and will soon be introducing three new cars next month – Air EV, MG 4 and the Hector facelift.

1. MG Air EV

The new MG Air EV will be positioned in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8-10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be one of the smallest cars in the country. Despite its smaller size, this electric hatchback will offer a commendable range of around 200-300 km on a single charge and will be offered with a single electric motor setup churning out a peak power output of around 68 hp. For those wondering, it is likely to be offered with a 20-25 kWh battery pack.

2. MG 4

MG is also expected to showcase the upcoming MG 4 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 followed by the launch somewhere late next year. The MG 4 is one of the safest electric cars in the market and is offered with a long list of safety features including ADAS. It is based on SAIC’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) platform and measures 4287 mm in length, 1836 mm in width, and 1506 mm in height.

In the global market, it is offered with two powertrain options – 170 bhp, 51 kWh and 203 bhp, 64 kWh. Both these versions are offered with an RWD system and offer a maximum torque of 250 Nm. Furthermore, both these battery pack options support multiple charging options and boast a claimed range of up to 452 km on a single charge.

3. MG Hector Facelift

The Hector SUV was MG’s first product for the Indian market and continues to dominate the segment with its stellar looks and feature-rich package. The brand will soon be launching the MG Hector Facelift in the country with a revised exterior styling, many segment-first features, and updated safety tech.

Once launched, the new Hector facelift will lock horns with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos in the country. More details will be shared ahead of the launch.