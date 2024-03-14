3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki EVs In India – Launch Details

Here we have listed the upcoming Maruti Suzuki EVs that will launch in India over the next two to three years

Maruti Suzuki is working on bringing in as many as three new electric vehicles for the domestic market over the next two to three years. Here we have explained all the known details as a midsize e-SUV, an electric MPV and an electric hatchback are speculated to arrive:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

As the largest car manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki is currently in the process of developing around ten new vehicles for release over the next three to four years, with six of them being SUVs. The Indo-Japanese brand’s first electric vehicle will be the eVX midsize SUV. It is based on the eVX concept that debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The eVX concept was showcased with evolutionary styling updates at the Japan Mobility Show late last year and the production model will be slightly toned down judging by the spy images. It will be packed with features on the inside such as multiple airbags, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s 27PL skateboard EV architecture. Thus, a flat floor and optimal battery positioning should liberate ample cabin space and the boot volume could be large as well. The eVX will be launched in late 2024 or early 2025.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC Electric MPV:

Maruti Suzuki reportedly has plans to introduce a brand-new electric MPV codenamed YMC internally. Said to be scheduled for roll out towards the end of 2026, it will utilise the same 27PL platform as the Maruti Suzuki eVX. Notably, Toyota’s 27PL skateboard electric architecture is an offshoot of the 40PL platform and is set to introduce a Toyota-branded eVX variant in the second half of 2025.

Whether this forthcoming electric MPV will lead to a Toyota equivalent remains uncertain at this point. The Maruti Suzuki YMC is expected to share numerous features with the eVX, including its battery packs, with options for both 40 kWh and 60 kWh capacities. It could offer a claimed driving range of up to 550 km on a single charge.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

The affordable electric hatchback from Maruti Suzuki will be launched in 2026 or 2027 and it will be based on the eWX concept that was displayed at the Japan Mobility Show a few months ago. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).