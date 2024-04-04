3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Electric Cars You Should Know

Maruti Suzuki is planning a big product assault in the EV space as three new models are waiting in the pipeline

Maruti Suzuki is developing a host of new models for the domestic market as it plans to expand its range over the next 3-4 years in both ICE and EV categories. The largest car producer in the country will introduce its first EV early next while two more zero-emission vehicles are waiting in the pipeline within the next two years.

Here we have explained all the known details about the upcoming trio:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

After its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX concept was showcased in its evolved form late last year in Tokyo. Set to be launched in India in early 2025, it will compete against upcoming electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV and others including the Tata Nexon EV Max. The prices will likely start around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The skateboard architecture of the eVX is derived from Toyota’s 40PL platform and it will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of around 550 km on a single charge. It will boast fast charging capability too. It will be packed with features inside the cabin as a large touchscreen, digital cluster and ADAS functions are likely.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC MPV

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly set to bring in its first electric MPV, internally codenamed YMC, around 2026. It will utilize the same platform as the eVX while the battery pack and other critical components will also be shared with the e-SUV. The claimed driving range could be just over 500 km and it will appeal to more family-based customers wanting a more spacious cabin and boot.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

Introduced at the Japan Mobility Show in late 2023, the Suzuki eWX concept is expected to pave the way for an affordable electric vehicle tailored for the Indian market. With a speculated price tag below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it will aim to challenge competitors like the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.