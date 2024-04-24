3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars For Under Rs. 10 Lakh In India

Here we have explained about the three upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars that will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh upon arrival in the 2024-25 period

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing a variety of new passenger vehicles, including electric models tailored for the Indian market. Here is a compilation of three upcoming models set to be priced below Rs. 10 lakh and scheduled for launch between 2024 and 2025:

1. New Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Unveiled in Tokyo, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is gearing up to debut on Indian roads next month in its production avatar. Promising an evolution in design elements both inside and out, it will come equipped with enhanced features and technologies. Rumours suggest the addition of a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder petrol engine to the lineup.

2. New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Expected to be introduced later this year, the Dzire compact sedan is anticipated to receive similar updates to its counterpart, the Swift. Additionally, both models are likely to offer CNG variants right from their initial release. The Dzire has maintained its position as the top-selling sedan in the country for an extended period, and the new model is expected to solidify its dominance further.

Spy shots indicate that it will be the first sub-four-meter sedan in India to feature a sunroof. The exterior will showcase modifications to set it apart from the upcoming Swift. Nevertheless, the overall dimensions and silhouette will remain identical to the outgoing model. The utilization of the 1.2L Z series petrol engine is expected, available with manual transmission or automatic transmission choices.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

The revised Maruti Suzuki Fronx, internally referred to as YTB, is reportedly slated for an Indian market entry in early 2025, building upon the success of its current iteration. This mid-life update will introduce the brand’s highly localised hybrid electric powertrain and it will enable a claimed mileage of over 35 kmpl.

A notable aspect of this update is expected to be the incorporation of the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, serving as a range extender to enhance fuel efficiency. Substantial exterior and interior alterations are unlikely but some notable visual updates are possible.