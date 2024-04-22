3 Upcoming Kia EVs In 2024-25 In India – 2 SUVs & 1 MPV

Kia India is aiming to strengthen its domestic product range with the launch of two new electric SUVs alongside a new electric MPV soon

Kia India is bracing to launch a total of three new electrified models during the remaining parts of this calendar year and in 2025, and we dig deep into all the known information about each of them:

1. Kia EV9:

The production-spec Kia EV9 seven-seater electric SUV was unveiled last year for the global markets. Slated for a full import into India, its anticipated launch is likely to be towards late 2024 or early 2025. Boasting a driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, the EV9 comes with both single- and dual-motor setups overseas, leaving curiosity about which configurations will reach Indian shores.

Built on the E-GMP platform, the specialized skateboard EV architecture employed in the recent Kia and Hyundai electric models, the Kia EV9 is positioned above the EV6. It will be equipped with a large touchscreen display, a digital cluster, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, and a lot more.

2. Kia Clavis:

The ICE Kia Clavis has been sighted during testing both overseas and in India and is set for a world premiere later this year, followed by introductions in various markets including India in early 2025. The Kia Clavis will showcase rugged design cues, establishing itself as a lifestyle-centric vehicle. More specifically, it will draw inspiration from the latest Soul.

However, unlike dedicated off-road SUVs like Mahindra Thar, the Clavis will not incorporate specialized off-road elements. Positioned above the Sonet compact SUV, it will offer a capacious cabin and a larger boot adding to the greater practicality. The electric rendition of the Kia Clavis has been spied on tests as well and is set to debut next year locally.

Expected to tout a claimed range exceeding 400 km on a single charge, it will compete against electric SUVs such as the Tata Punch EV, entry-level and mid-spec Nexon EV, and the forthcoming MG compact electric SUV.

3. Kia Carens EV:

In the second half of 2025, the South Korean auto major is expected to bring in an electrified MPV based on the Carens. We can expect it to share plenty of components and critical bits with the Clavis EV. Hyundai Motor Group’s partnership with Indian battery maker Exide could come in handy while developing the family-based e-MPV.