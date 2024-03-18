3 Upcoming Kia Cars Worth Waiting For – 2 SUVs & 1 MPV

Kia India is aiming to bolster its SUV lineup with the launch of two new models alongside a new premium MPV

Kia India is gearing up to introduce a total of three new models over the course of this calendar year and in early 2025, and we delve into the details of each of them here:

1. Kia EV9: (Launch – H2 2024)

The EV9 emerges is the flagship seven-seater electric SUV for the brand, with the production model unveiled earlier last year for international markets. Scheduled for a full import into India, it will more likely launch in late 2024 or early 2025. With a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, the EV9 offers both single- and dual-motor configurations abroad and it will be interesting to see which variants will make it to India.

Underpinned by the E-GMP platform, the dedicated skateboard EV architecture utilised in the latest Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles, the Kia EV9 is positioned above the EV6 crossover. It boasts a feature-rich interior, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital cluster, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, connected technology, and various other amenities.

2. Kia Clavis: (Launch – Late 2024 or Early 2025)

Kia is currently advancing the development of a new SUV, codenamed the AY and it could go by the production name ‘Clavis’. This upcoming model, spotted during testing abroad and in India, is slated for a world premiere later this year in South Korea, with subsequent launches in markets including India. The Kia Clavis will feature rugged design elements, carving a niche as a lifestyle-oriented vehicle.

More specially, it will take inspiration from the latest Soul. However, unlike dedicated off-road SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, the Clavis will not include specialised off-road components. It will be positioned above the Sonet compact SUV and will have a spacious cabin and a larger boot in comparison. It will be offered in ICE, hybrid and electric guises down the line.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival: (Launch – Coming Months)

The fourth-generation Carnival received a global facelift late last year. As the older generation Carnival is phased out in India, anticipation rises for the introduction of the all-new MPV locally this year. Boasting comprehensive exterior modifications and a refreshed interior compared to its predecessor, the new Carnival is poised to make a statement against the top-spec variants of Toyota Innova Hycross.