3 Upcoming 7-Seater Toyota SUVs To Wait For In India

In the list of upcoming 7-seater Toyota SUVs, we have brought you a rundown of the mild hybrid Fortuner, larger Hyryder and the three-row Corolla Cross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is currently working on a host of new products for India. The rebadged version of the Fronx, dubbed the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, will be launched this year and three more three-row SUVs are likely waiting in the pipeline as well. Here we have explained about them:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The three-row version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Y17. Similar to how the five-seater midsize SUVs are, the seven-seater Hyryder will have a lot in common with the Y17 including the platform and mechanical bits. The familiar 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine will be employed and it could be offered with the 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine as well.

It will likely retain the same wheelbase as its five-seater sibling but changes to the rear will be made to accommodate the final row seating for two people and the features list could receive new additions. While the Y17 is expected to go on sale by the middle of this decade, the Toyota seven-seater could also follow the same timeline.

2. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota has been expanding the presence of the mild-hybrid spec Hilux in the international markets and it will be followed by the debut of the Fortuner mild hybrid version. Considering the popularity of the Fortuner here, India could be one of the first markets to get this technology. It works in tandem with the GD series diesel engine to improve acceleration, fuel efficiency and performance while reducing emissions.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

In early 2025, the Japanese auto major is speculated to bring in the Maruti Suzuki eVX based electric midsize SUV of its own. In the same calendar year, the seven-seater iteration of the global Corolla Cross specifically for India could be introduced as well. It will be rolled out of Toyota’s third plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The three-row Corolla Cross sits on the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross and it will be positioned above the forthcoming seven-seater Hyryder. It is rumoured to feature the same 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines found in the Hycross.