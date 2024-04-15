3 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars From Kia In 2024-25 India

Here we have explained about the three upcoming 7-seaters from Kia that are likely to be launched within the next 18 months in India

Over the upcoming two to three years, there will be significant activity in the seven-seater SUV and MPV segments. In this context, we’ve outlined three potential models from Kia that will compete in this space across different price brackets:

1. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 electric SUV, set to debut in the Indian market in late 2024 or early 2025, will be positioned as the flagship model. Promising an impressive claimed range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, this seven-seater boasts a technologically advanced cabin, highlighted by premium material finishes and a top-of-the-line equipment list featuring a 27-inch ultra-wide display. It was showcased in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo previously.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

In the coming months, India will witness the debut of the fourth-generation Kia Carnival, signalling a notable departure in both exterior and interior design compared to its predecessor. The premium MPV is anticipated to be available in seven- and nine-seater configurations, and it will get substantial technological advancements both inside and out.

It will retain the 2.2L diesel engine, providing a power output of 200 PS and torque of 440 Nm. This powertrain will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, in international markets, the latest Carnival with various powertrain and gearbox options. In India, it will compete directly with the Toyota Innova Hycross.

4. Kia Electric RV:

Earlier, Kia announced plans to introduce an electrified RV in India by 2025. Although specific details haven’t been released, indications suggest it will likely be an MPV, given the classification of the Carens as an RV. This model could potentially offer enhanced practicality compared to the current and forthcoming midsize electric SUVs, appealing to a broad spectrum of family-oriented buyers.

The Kia Carens EV is expected to arrive in the second half of next year and the brand is also preparing to bring in a new nameplate in the form of the Clavis. The compact SUV will be positioned above the Sonet and it will be offered as an ICE model initially before the arrival of the electric version sometime next year itself.