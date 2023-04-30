New-Gen Duster Spotted Testing Again Revealing Evolved Exterior

New-gen Duster will likely make its global debut in the early stages of next year before entering international markets

Dacia, the sister brand of Renault, is currently developing the new generation Duster for the European market. It will likely make its global debut in the early stages of next year and word on the street is that it will be launched in India by the middle of this decade. It will be subjected to a number of changes inside and out upon arrival.

The new-gen Dacia/Renault Duster will undoubtedly have its design heavily inspired by the Dacia Bigster concept as the front fascia will be more rugged than in the existing model. The upright nose section comprises revised grille slats, updated headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights in a sportier fashion, wider air intake, a new lower grille section and so on.

Other exterior highlights are new roof rails, squared-off wheel arches, thick body cladding in the finished product, newly designed 17-inch black alloy wheels, the rear door handles mounted on the rear quarter glass panel, all-new LED tail lamps, redesigned rear bumper and tailgate, shark fin antenna, a more prominent roof spoiler with high mounted stop lamp and so on.

The third-generation Duster will sit on the updated version of the CMF-B platform and it could be sold in multiple powertrain choices (ICE, hybrid and possibly mild-hybrid). The brand will offer manual and automatic transmissions while a 4WD system will also be available in the international markets. The cabin will also be more upmarket than in the existing model.

It is expected to get a thoroughly redesigned centre console and dashboard while a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, multiple airbags, a suite of electronic aids, and other modern convenience based features will likely be available.

No official statement on whether the new-gen Duster will be launched in India or not has been announced yet but we hope to know more about the French automaker’s product plans in the near future as a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline.