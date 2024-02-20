3 Toyota SUVs Likely Launching Soon In India – New Details

Here we have explained about the three new Toyota SUVs that are expected to launch within the next one year in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) could bring in the mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner, an all-new midsize electric SUV and the Urban Cruiser Taisor within the next twelve months in India. Read on to know more:

1. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota has been gradually rolling out the mild-hybrid variant of the Hilux in different global markets, and now it’s gearing up to introduce a similar version for the Fortuner. The mild-hybrid setup works with the GD series diesel engine to improve acceleration, fuel efficiency and overall performance, besides lowering emission.

2. Toyota Electric SUV:

Based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, the Toyota electric SUV is set to hit the market in the initial months of 2025. It will likely be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of around 550 km on a full charge. Upon its launch, buyers may have the option to choose between single and dual electric motor setups and its exterior will be based on the Urban SUV concept.

3. Toyota Taisor:

Toyota appears to be working on a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and it could be dubbed the Urban Cruiser Taisor. The compact SUV coupe will be positioned above the Glanza and below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the brand’s domestic portfolio. It will compete against a host of top-selling sub-four-metre SUVs in India.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will have very few differences compared to its donor as only badge swapping and minor cosmetic updates are expected. The brand has been garnering good sales volumes in India courtesy of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki, and the forthcoming Taisor will play a big role in upping its sales figures further as its donor has already been well received.

It will derive power from the familiar 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The Toyota Taisor will boast the same features list as the Fronx and thus, a nine-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital cluster, six airbags, a HUD, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, etc will be available.