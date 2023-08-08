3 Tata Cars Launching This Year – Nexon, Safari & Harrier Facelifts

Tata Motors is set to introduce the updated models of its current SUV range i.e. Nexon Facelift, Harrier Facelift and Safari Facelift. All three models will debut this year with an array of updates

Tata Motors has been consistently working to introduce new models in the Indian market. From new EVs to extending CNG fuel option to its current range, 2023 has been a busy year for the Indian car maker. Furthermore, moving ahead with its aggressive product strategy, the company is all set to launch the updated models of its highly popular SUV range, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Let’s have a look at their details.

1. Tata Nexon Facelift

The Nexon facelift will be one of the most prominent launches of 2023 from the house of Tata Motors. The second facelift of the compact SUV will bring a drastic change to the overall package, which includes a design inspired by the Curvv ICE concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Moreover, a slew of changes inside the cabin such as a new layout coupled with the latest 10.25-inch infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and 2 spoke steering wheel with a backlit logo will be a part of the package. The updated Nexon is expected to be offered in more than 10 trims with a new nomenclature, something along the lines of Tata Punch.

In terms of features, expect the SUV to get a 360-degree parking camera, sunroof, touch-based AC console, sequential turn indicators, front parking sensors and more. The new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine will debut with the updated SUV, producing 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel will continue as it is. As per the media reports, the Nexon Facelift will launch next month i.e. August 2023. This facelift will also trickle down to the Tata Nexon EV.

2. Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift

The updated Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift models are also slated for a launch in 2023, most probably around the festive season. Test mules of both SUVs have been spotted out and about in India, revealing the majority of updates. To begin with, the front fascia will get a new design with a single-piece LED DRL running across the width and vertically stacked LED headlamps, in line with the Harrier EV revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Inside the cabin, the layout will get major tweaks coupled with a new larger 10.25 infotainment screen and instrument cluster, updated centre console, new gear selector, new four-spoke flat bottom steering wheel, touch-based HVAC controls and more.

In terms of features, Level 2 ADAS will be a major upgrade, rest some minor feature revisions are highly likely. The powertrain department will be handled by the familiar 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit could debut at a later stage.