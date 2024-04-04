3 Soon-Launching Tata Cars In India – 2 SUVs & 1 Hatch

Tata is planning to launch at least six new models this CY and here we have explained about the three models that are coming soon

Tata Motors has a long list of new models waiting on the horizon this calendar year. While the Punch facelift, Curvv ICE and Harrier EV will arrive later this year, here we have covered the three new models that are launching soon in India:

1. Tata Nexon CNG:

The Tata Nexon iCNG concept was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo a couple of months ago and it will likely enter production in the coming months. Adopting the twin-cylinder technology found in other Tata CNG models, it will boast a usable bootspace of around 230 litres. It will be powered by the familiar 1.2L petrol engine.

2. Tata Curvv EV:

The Curvv EV concept made its debut in 2022 while its ICE version was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Earlier this year, the production-spec Curvv ICE was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Both versions will be launched in India this year with the electric iteration arriving by the middle of 2024 and the IC-engined iteration will follow a little while later.

The Curvv EV will be underpinned by the Acti.ev platform, which debuted in the recently launched Punch EV and it will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. It will likely be sold in single and dual electric motor setup and the interior will be packed with features. It will become the first electric midsize SUV coupe upon launch in India.

3. Tata Altroz Racer:

In the coming weeks, Tata will officially announce the prices of the Altroz Racer in India. Based on the standard Altroz, the performance-based Altroz Racer gets a slew of new additions. The 1.2L turbo petrol engine will produce 120 PS and 170 Nm – more than the iTurbo version while the exterior gets a two-tone paint job, racing stripes, ‘Racer’ badges, new 16-inch wheels, etc.

The more premium features list comprises six airbags and ESC as standard, new leather seat upholstery, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, first-in-first ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, voice-assisted sunroof, contrast stitching and so on.