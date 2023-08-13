3 New TVS Two-Wheelers Launching Soon – Low Cost iQube, RTR 310, Creon

TVS is all set to launch three new two-wheelers in the Indian market. This includes a low-cost version of the iQube e-scooter, the much-awaited RTR 310 and the Creon

TVS is one of the few two-wheeler manufacturers that remain active throughout the year by launching new products. The most recent introduction is the Raider Super Squad Edition which has been launched at a sticker price of Rs. 98,919 (ex-showroom). For the remaining part of the year, TVS will debut 3 new two-wheelers in the country. Let’s have a look at them.

1. TVS Apache RTR 310

Expect the naked sport version of the Apache RR 310 to be called Apache RTX as the name was recently trademarked by TVS Motor Company in India. The bike will be powered by the familiar 312cc engine putting out 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. A recent test mule spotting revealed the rear section of the bike and it is quite different from the RR 310, while the exhaust remains the same.

Apart from this, the bike will sport a set of dual LED headlamps, a hefty fuel tank with extension and a premium set of mirrors. The instrument cluster seems to be updated, quite different from RR310’s vertically stacked unit. The Apache RTR 310 will likely debut in India around the festive season.

2. Low-Cost TVS iQube

While the top of the line iQube ST is due for a launch, it has come to light that TVS is working on a low-cost version of its hot-selling iQube e-scooter. This development is well aligned with the launch of affordable Ola S1 Air and Ather 450S, both of which are stripped-down trims of their respective flagship models.

At a time when the withdrawal of the FAME 2 subsidy has severely affected electric two-wheeler sales, the introduction of a lower-spec iQube can help to revive the sales numbers to some extent. In terms of battery pack, the current iQube range houses a 3.04 kWh unit and we expect the upcoming two-wheeler to have a reduced range along with a simple equipment list.

3. TVS Creon

In the latest development regarding the TVS EV plans, the company recently dropped a teaser of a brand new product debut scheduled for 23rd August 2023. If some media reports are to be believed, it will be nothing but a production-ready version of the TVS Creon showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The electric scooter will be targeted at the performance-oriented segment as opposed to the current family-friendly iQube range.

The teaser also reveals the vertically stacked headlamp setup of the two-wheeler, thereby dropping some hints related to its design. As for the Creon concept is concerned, it was powered by an 11.76 kW motor resulting in an estimated power output of 15.7 bhp. However, the production version could have altered specifications and the full details will be out at its official debut.