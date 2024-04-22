3 New Toyota SUVs That Are Planned To Be Launched By 2025

Toyota is planning to bring in a host of new passenger cars including SUVs over the next few years and here we have explained about the three SUVs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has ambitious plans to introduce a range of new passenger cars, including several SUVs, in the coming years. Here’s a brief overview of three notable SUVs expected to be part of Toyota’s future lineup in 2025:

1. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

Already available in global markets, the Toyota Fortuner hybrid is expected to debut in India later this year or in early 2025. The Toyota Fortuner’s mild hybrid system operates alongside the robust 2.8-litre four-cylinder 1GD-FTV diesel engine, which generates a substantial 204 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

This powertrain is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 12-volt battery. The setup includes a 48V battery, an electric motor/generator, and other key components, contributing to improved efficiency and reduced emissions while providing additional power support during acceleration. This combination offers a balance of performance and fuel economy in the Toyota Fortuner.

2. Toyota Electric SUV

Toyota unveiled their Urban SUV concept last year and this is expected to be the first of 6 models in the electric lineup that Toyota plans to launch globally including India. This Urban SUV concept may look very familiar and that is because it is based on the Suzuki eVX electric SUV and as per reports it will be showcased in the production guise later this year.

Visually, this EV gets sleek LED DRLs at the front and towards the side, you get wider flared wheel arches to give it a more muscular look and it even has window-mounted door handles at the rear. At the rear, except for the slightly different design on the connected LED taillights, most of it remains similar to the eVX.

While Toyota has not revealed any technical details regarding the EV, we believe that it will be offered with 2 battery pack options which should give a real-world range of 350-400 kms on the smaller battery pack and 550-600 kms on the larger battery pack. There is also a provision for an AWD setup powered by 2 motors on each axle as well which means the lower models will be FWD and the higher-end models may come with an AWD setup.

3. 7-seater Toyota Hyryder

Toyota is already ruling the 7-seater segment with the Crysta and the Hycross apart from which it even launched the Rumion for the affordable segment. Now to fill the gap between the Rumion and the Hycross, Toyota is planning to launch a 7-seater version of the Hyryder. We have already received confirmation about the 7-seater Grand Vitara and this will be the same model albeit with the Toyota badging.

The features list will be exhaustive and will be an upgrade over the Hyryder and it may come with the ADAS suite of functionality as well. The powertrain options will remain the same that are available on the Hyryder which includes the 1.5-litre mild hybrid option and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid option. Once launched it will be costlier by 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh over the Hyryder, which will still be a value-for-money option when compared to the Innova Hycross.