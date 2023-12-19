3 New Renault Cars Launching In India Soon – 2 SUVs, 1 EV

Renault’s Indian lineup is set to grow larger in the coming years, with the arrival of a few rugged and eco-friendly models

Renault is revving up its offerings in the Indian automotive market, with plans to launch two new SUVs, along with an entry-level electric hatchback in the next few years. The French automaker currently has only three models in its lineup here, namely the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, and the addition of more would help it grab a larger piece of the market.

Here’s a glance at the upcoming trio from Renault, which is set to hit Indian roads soon:

1. New-Gen Renault Duster

The next-generation Duster, riding on the CMF-B modular platform, is slated for launch in India next year. The SUV promises a rugged design, a spacious cabin, and a slew of premium features. With a freestanding touchscreen, digital instrument console, and ADAS for added safety, the next-gen Duster signifies a leap forward for the brand’s India lineup.

We expect Renault to introduce strong hybrid petrol and mild hybrid petrol engine options. However, we’re not sure if an AWD drivetrain would be offered, as it would mean a higher price tag and lower fuel economy. Upon launch, it would rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

2. Duster-based 7-Seater SUV

In recent years, we’ve seen a significant increase in the demand for 7-seater vehicles in India. Therefore, it makes sense that Renault is also planning to enter this space. The automaker is planning to introduce a long-wheelbase, 7-seater SUV, based on the Duster.

This SUV will also be built on the CMF-B platform, and it will be available with strong hybrid petrol and mild hybrid petrol engines. The extended dimensions promise enhanced comfort and practicality. It will be positioned against industry giants like Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

3. Renault Kwid EV

Electric mobility is also picking up pace in the Indian automotive market, and Renault is set to enter this space in the near future. The brand’s maiden EV for India will likely be an electric hatchback, based on the Kwid, built on the CMF-AEV platform.

With a compact design, affordability, and eco-friendliness, Renault’s electric hatchback will aim to make electric driving accessible and appealing to a broad spectrum of consumers. It would be a direct competitor to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet.