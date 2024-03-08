3 New Mahindra SUVs Launching Soon In India – 2 ICE & 1 EV

Here we have explained about the three new Mahindra SUVs that are expected to launch in the coming months in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce a number of new SUVs over the next 12 to 18 months. Kicking it off will be the facelifted XUV300 and it will likely be followed by its electric version. The much awaited five-door Thar will arrive by the middle of this calendar year and here we have brought you a rundown of each of them:

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

Spy images indicate a significantly sharper front end design, featuring substantial changes such as redesigned drop-down LED Daytime Running Lights, a restyled grille, headlamps, and bumper, among other enhancements. The interior will boast a new theme, incorporating premium surface materials and trims for an elevated feel. Expect revisions to the dashboard and centre console along with the addition of new HVAC vents in a similar fashion to the 2024 XUV400.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 will offer an array of modern features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, etc.

2. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV will be positioned below the XUV400, which underwent a significant update earlier this year. Unlike its counterpart, the XUV300 EV will have a length of under four meters and will be based on the soon-to-be-launched XUV300 facelift. Drawing inspiration from the design language of the XUV700 and Mahindra’s electric SUV lineup, it will feature a modern aesthetic.

It is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 13.5 lakh for the base variant, with higher variants potentially reaching up to Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned to compete with the entry-level and mid-spec variants of the Tata Nexon EV and the Punch EV, the five-seater could be introduced by the middle of the calendar year, following the launch of the extensively updated XUV300.

3. Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

In the second or third quarter of this CY, Mahindra will bring in the five-door Thar. It will be more spacious and practical than the existing three-door model and will get cosmetic revisions and a more premium interior in comparison. It will be powered by the familiar 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines with MT and AT options.