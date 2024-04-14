3 New Kia Cars Likely Launching This FY – 2 ICE & 1 EV

Kia is focused on strengthening its SUV lineup in India with the introduction of two new models this FY, in addition to launching a new premium MPV

Kia India appears to be working towards introducing a total of three new models over this financial year and here we have compiled all the known information:

1. Kia EV9:

The EV9 stands out as the flagship seven-seater electric SUV for the brand, with its production model revealed earlier last year. Scheduled for full import into India, it’s expected to launch in late 2024. With a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, the EV9 offers both single- and dual-motor configurations abroad.

Built on the E-GMP platform, the Kia EV9 utilizes the dedicated skateboard EV architecture shared with the latest Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles. Positioned above the EV6, it offers a feature-rich interior comprising a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital cluster, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, connected technology, and various other amenities.

2. Kia Clavis:

Kia is developing a new compact SUV, internally codenamed the AY, which will be marketed under the production name ‘Clavis’. This upcoming model has been spotted during testing both abroad and in India. It is set to have its world premiere later this year in South Korea, followed by launches in various markets including India. The Kia Clavis is expected to showcase rugged design elements, positioning itself as a lifestyle-oriented vehicle but without a 4WD configuration.

The Kia Clavis is set to draw inspiration from the latest Soul model. It will sit above the Sonet compact SUV and will feature a spacious cabin and a larger boot for added practicality. Furthermore, the Clavis is expected to be offered in internal combustion engined, hybrid and electric versions down the line. It will be launched in early 2025.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

With the older generation discontinued in India last year, there’s growing anticipation for the introduction of the all-new MPV locally this year. Featuring extensive exterior modifications and a refreshed interior compared to its predecessor, the new Carnival is expected to make a strong statement in the market, particularly against the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross.