3 New Hyundai SUVs Launching Very Soon In India

Hyundai is expected to bring in three more new SUVs this calendar year in India and here we have explained about them

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the heavily updated Creta a few weeks ago and three more new SUVs (Creta N Line, Alcazar facelift and Tucson facelift) are likely waiting in the pipeline this calendar year. Here we have explained about them:

1. Hyundai Creta N Line:

Hyundai has already been caught testing the Creta N Line and the undisguised images spied during the TVC shoot indicate that its launch is nearing. Expected to go on sale next month, the Creta N Line gets a host of cosmetic updates over the recently facelifted regular Creta and its interior will also gain notable revisions.

It will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai currently offers the 1.5L turbo mill only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Creta N Line could get the choice of a six-speed manual as well. The suspension will be stiffened and the exhaust note will be sportier. Two new colour schemes will also be introduced.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

By the middle of this calendar year, the second-largest car producer in the country is expected to launch the facelifted Alcazar, taking design inspiration from the latest Creta. It will be based on the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy and will boast redesigned front and rear sections with full-width LED lighting systems, more prominent grille and other bodily updates.

However, the powertrain options will remain the same. The cabin of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will also feature a host of updates including the addition of Level 2 ADAS technology.

3. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Late last year, Hyundai revealed the mid-cycle update for the Tucson, presenting updated aesthetics and interior. It’s speculated that the Indian debut might occur in the second half of this calendar year, featuring similar revisions. The powertrain changes are highly unlikely though as the current 2.0L petrol and diesel engines will stay put, paired with either six-speed auto or eight-speed auto.