3 New 7-Seater Toyota SUVs To Drool About – Launch Timeline

Toyota will look to strengthen its SUV portfolio by adding three new 7-seater SUVs within the next two years in India and here we have listed them

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is actively developing a range of new offerings for the Indian market. Among them is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, a rebadged variant of the Fronx, scheduled for this year. Additionally, there are indications of three more three-row SUVs in the pipeline from Toyota. In the following, we delve into the details of these upcoming models:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The three-row iteration of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is set to be built upon the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Y17’s platform. Drawing parallels with their respective existing five-seater midsize SUVs, the seven-seater Hyryder will share a lot with the Y17. It is expected to feature the well-known 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, with the possibility of being offered with the 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine as well.

The three-row version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to maintain a similar wheelbase to its five-seater counterpart. However, modifications to the rear design are anticipated to facilitate the addition of a final row, providing seating for two individuals. Furthermore, enhancements to the features list may be introduced.

2. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota is extending the availability of the mild-hybrid variant of the Hilux in various global markets, and this will be succeeded by the introduction of the Fortuner mild hybrid version. The mild-hybrid system works alongside the GD series diesel engine, aiming to enhance acceleration, fuel efficiency, and overall performance while contributing to a reduction in emissions.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

There are speculations that in the early months of 2025, the Japanese automotive giant may introduce its own electric midsize SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX. Simultaneously, within the same calendar year, there could be the launch of the seven-seater version of the global Corolla Cross, designed specifically for the Indian market. Manufacturing of this model is expected to take place at Toyota’s third plant located in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The three-row Corolla Cross will share the TNGA-C platform with the Innova Hycross and is slated to be positioned above the upcoming seven-seater Hyryder. According to rumours, it is expected to be equipped with the same 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines that are present in the Hycross model.